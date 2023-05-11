BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

