BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

MYI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

