Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.74.

SQ stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

