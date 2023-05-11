Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NYSE:BE opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

