BMO Capital Markets Boosts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$153.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. goeasy has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $115.50.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

