Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$280.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.89.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $637.09 million for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

