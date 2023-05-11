Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 1,348,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,667,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Bradda Head Lithium Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.87 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.87.

Get Bradda Head Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bradda Head Lithium

In other news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 8,000,000 shares of Bradda Head Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($504,731.86). 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bradda Head Lithium Company Profile

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bradda Head Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradda Head Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.