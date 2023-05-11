Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Bread Financial accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Bread Financial worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,669,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,270,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.