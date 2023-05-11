Broderick Brian C Acquires 500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 2,414,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,005,904. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

