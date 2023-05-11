Broderick Brian C Has $862,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Moderna were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,337 shares of company stock valued at $64,432,932. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

