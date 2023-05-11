Brokers Issue Forecasts for Magna International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.46. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Magna International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Magna International by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 14.4% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

