Brokers Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

AXTA stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

