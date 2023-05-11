Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Purchases $16,180.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,563.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

BRKL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

