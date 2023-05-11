Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Purchases $16,180.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKLGet Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,563.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRKL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

