Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Purchases $16,180.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $16,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,563.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %
BRKL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.
Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.