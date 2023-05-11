Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.65.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

