Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.62.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CZR opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.
Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
