Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CZR opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

