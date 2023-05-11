CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
CaixaBank Stock Down 1.4 %
CAIXY opened at $1.18 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
CaixaBank Increases Dividend
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
