Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1900439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $572.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

