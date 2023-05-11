Capital Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,517,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 225,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,905,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 650,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,735,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.68. 2,036,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,647. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

