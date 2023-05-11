Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

FIS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 994,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

