Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

