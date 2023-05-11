Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

COOSF stock remained flat at $32.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.