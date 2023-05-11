Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 18th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 53,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,042. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Get Rating

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Stories

