Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 18th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 53,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,042. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CGBD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Carlyle Secured Lending
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
