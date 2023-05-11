Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

