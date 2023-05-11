Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cathay Financial Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathay Financial (CHYFF)
- Investors Are Energized, Not Scared Off, By Monster’s Fast Growth
- Green Brick: A Stock You’ve Never Heard Of That’s Rallying 200%
- The Trade Desk: Can A 50% Rally Turn Into 100%?
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.