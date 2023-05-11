CBET Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.77 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

