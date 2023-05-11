Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.
Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.
