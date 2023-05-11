Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. Celanese also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.54.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.