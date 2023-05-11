Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 275,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

