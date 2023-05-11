Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 166,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 189,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

