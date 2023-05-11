CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $159,602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in CF Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,173,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.