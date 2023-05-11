Charlie’s (CHUC) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 812 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.02%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.00 Charlie’s Competitors $273.49 million -$110.28 million -4.97

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Volatility & Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.