Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 195,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.