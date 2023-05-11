Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CEMI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 195,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.