China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
