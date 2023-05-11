China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

