China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Overseas Land & Investment (CAOVY)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.