China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading Down 0.9%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 126,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 331,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.