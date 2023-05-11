China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

