Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $36.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $87,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,246,924 over the last 90 days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

