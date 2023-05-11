Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.21

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.21 and traded as high as $234.43. Christian Dior shares last traded at $234.43, with a volume of 105 shares.

Christian Dior Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73.

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5602 per share. This is a positive change from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

