Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 73.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 26.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

