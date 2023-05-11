Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 5%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.08. 156,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,420,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $515.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

