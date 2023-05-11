Citigroup Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $106.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,117,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

