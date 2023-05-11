Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 3,805,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783,871. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

