Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Up 3.6%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

