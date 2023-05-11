Clene (CLNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, May 12th.

Clene Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clene Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

