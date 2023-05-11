Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

