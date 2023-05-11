Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLY)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.