CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLST Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

