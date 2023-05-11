CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHIGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLST Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

CLST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.