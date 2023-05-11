CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 8.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.22% of CME Group worth $132,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.22. 348,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,321. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.90. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.