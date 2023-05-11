Coin98 Market Cap Reaches $85.61 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $85.61 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

