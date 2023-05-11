Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$121.81 and last traded at C$122.75. 43,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 71,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.96.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

