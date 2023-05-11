Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.