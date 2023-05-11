Comparing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caribou Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 509.93%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 20.82 -$99.42 million ($1.64) -2.87 Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 3.70 -$96.05 million ($1.95) -0.62

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -717.79% -30.41% -24.94% Aligos Therapeutics -593.11% -74.51% -54.23%

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

